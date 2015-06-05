The Urban Voodoo Machine's Nick Marsh dead at 53

The Urban Voodoo Machine’s Nick Marsh has died after a cancer battle. He was 53.

He’d been fighting cancer since being diagnosed in 2014, and was moved to hospice care earlier his week after the disease was found to be inoperable.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Marsh came to prominence in the 1980s with alt-rock band Flesh For Lulu before becoming part of The Urban Voodoo Machine in 2003. He was also a member of From The Deep with his wife Katharine Blake of Miranda Sex Garden and The Medieaval Baebes.

Marsh documented the early months of his health battle on Facebook. He told Classic Rock in February: “I didn’t know how else to approach it really. I just thought, ‘Here I am.’ Facebook is like an open diary if you want it to be. I just felt like I wanted to do that. I don’t know why now.”

He revealed he’d been astonished by the outpouring of support from fans. “I wasn’t looking for that,” he said. “It was fucking tough and it really did help.”

His last performance was with a reunited Flesh For Lulu in April. He leaves daughters Ava Sophia, born in 2007, and Rosa, born in 2009.