The unmissable end-of-year issue of Classic Rock magazine is out now

Another year has rolled on by, and we’ve seen green shoots of a return to something approaching our old normality. And so it’s time for our annual look back at the past 12 months in rock.

The best albums of the year. The best reissues of the year. Our playlist of the year. And, along the way, we talk to a few of the artists who've ensured that rock kept rolling throughout 2021.

And that's not all. Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat, and we've included two gifts with the new issue: our now-traditional 2022 Rock Icons wall calendar, and a classic rock colouring book featuring Iron Maiden, Thin Lizzy, Iron Maiden and more.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

The Best Of 2021

Another year over (just about), and another one in which there were fantastic new albums and lavish reissues. We look back at the 50 best new releases and the standout reissues. We also remember those people who rocked our world but have sadly left us in the past 12 months. We talk to some of the artists whose albums made our top-albums lists, or for whom 2021 has been a year to remember, including…

Alice Cooper

With his twenty-first studio album, Detroit Stories, an in-vintage-form Alice came up with a stone-cold classic

Lindsey Buckingham

Ousted from Fleetwood Mac, the guitarist/vocalist bounced back with one of our albums of 2021.

Wolfgang Van Halen

While having a rock-star parent opens a few doors, it also means you've got a lot to live up to and a lot to prove.

Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson on taking inspiration from Rammstein and looking forward to playing live “more than you can ever imagine”.

Roger Taylor

Having just released his highest charting solo album and toured it, the Queen man is enjoying life away from his ‘day job’.

Robert Plant

Finally, the duo have released Raise The Roof, the follow-up to their hugely successful Raising Sand album. And it was more than worth the wait

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Top of the list in our Blues Albums Of 2021 on burnout, her new covers album, working and relaxing with Joe Bonamassa, and being “a giant nerd”.

Francis Rossi

It's good to talk. Certainly Status Quo's Francis Rossi thinks so, as in 2021 he continued his marathon spoken-word tour around the UK. Classic Rock's Mick Wall was alongside him every step of the way.

Benji Webbe

The Skindred frontman on early gig memories, orchestral ambitions, and his recipe for having a perfect Christmas.

Classic Rock 296 (Image credit: Future)

Rock Icons 2022 Wall Calendar

(Image credit: Future)

Classic Rock Colouring Book

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Nirvana

In the 30th-anniversary year of the game-changing Nevermind album, we take a look at the incendiary single (and video) that catapulted Nirvana from virtual unknowns to superstardom.

Back To Live

With gigs back on the agenda, we preview tours by The Dust Coda, Bruce Dickinson and Rick Wakeman. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Huey Lewis

The songwriter, singer and band leader on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

Reviews

New albums from Volbeat, Bernie Marsden, Geese, Idles, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Eagles Of Death Metal, Groundhogs, Chuck Berry, Jim Peterik & World Stage… Reissues from The Hellacopters, Eric Martin, Mountain, Pretty Things, U.K. Subs, The Band, The Temperance Movement, Green Day, Hammerfall… DVDs, films and books on Ritchie Blackmore, Eric Clapton, ELP, Bruce Springsteen, Robby Krieger… Live reviews of Roger Taylor, Biffy Clyro, The Courettes, Bauhaus, Johnny Marr, The Waterboys…

