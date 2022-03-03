The truth about John Frusciante's return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers: only in the new Classic Rock

In this month's issue of Classic Rock magazine we pay tribute to the great Meat Loaf, a man whose epic brand of rock transcended generations.

We’re also delighted to have an exclusive sit-down with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, newly reunited with their mercurial guitarist John Frusciante; we hang out with the Scorpions and ask them if they’re secretly CIA agents; grill Billy Idol in The Classic Rock Interview; chat with Biff about the return of the unstoppable Saxon; and so much more. Full details below.

The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now.

Features

Red Hot Chili Peppers

With guitarist John Frusciante and Midas-touch producer Rick Rubin back on board, have they rediscovered their hot streak?

Saxon

How British metal veterans Saxon are still enjoying a late-career purple patch.

George Harrison

Those in the studio recall the making of George Harrison’s masterpiece solo album All Things Must Pass.

Meat Loaf

We look back at the life and music of the late, great Marvin Lee Aday.

Billy Idol

From punk to MTV darling and beyond, he’s certainly lived a life. Read all about it in the Classic Rock Interview.

Scorpions

Scorpions are preparing to release their nineteenth studio album – more than a decade after their farewell tour.

Goodbye June

Raised in the church in Tennessee and Indiana, Goodbye June were inadvertently primed for a life of rock’n’roll.

Regulars

Q&A: Steve Hogarth

The Marillion frontman on their new album, being inspired by Jon Lord, and being star-struck meeting Peter Gabriel.

Six things you need to know about... Sabaton

War: what is it good for? Well, in the case of these Swedes at least, the inspiration for a lot of grandiose heavy metal and more.

Soundtrack Of My Life: Rosalie Cunningham

Singer-songwriter Rosalie Cunningham on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to her.

Also in this issue

Skunk Anansie, Johnossi, Kissin’ Dynamite, Danny Bryant, Voivod, Dan Patlansky, Kris Barras and more.

Plus the biggest rock reviews section on the planet

Marillion, John Mellencamp, Superchunk, Ghost, Stereophonics, Napalm Death, Voivod, Bryan Adams, Tom Morello, Korn, The Hellacopters, Steve Vai, Midlake, FM, Billy Talent, Feeder, Von Hertzen Brothers, Placebo, Kiss, Roaslie Cunningham, Loop, Kris Barras Band, 3 Colours Red, Deep Purple, Spirit, Wings, Keith Richards, Hawkwind, Cat Stevens, Tame Impala, Lemonheads, Saxon, Idles, Stranglers and many more.

