The Trews annouce UK Tour

The Trews, the Canadian band whose fifth album comes free with issue 201 of Classic Rock, are to tour the UK in October. They'll be playing with Supersuckers.

“We love Supersuckers. They’re just… legendary,” says Trews guitarist/songwriter John-Angus MacDonald. “Plus it’s always great to play the UK. We’ve been visiting consistently since our debut [2003’s House of Ill Fame] and have built up a fan base, so we really look forward to getting back. Supersuckers bring the party pretty hard, so we’ll have to keep up with them!”

The band’s latest, self-titled album (which reached number three in the Canadian charts) comes free with the current issue of Classic Rock. “People who buy that magazine – and I count myself among them – really care about music that’s both new and classic,” says MacDonald. The Trews were nominated in the Best New Band category in the 2007 Classic Rock Awards.

The dates are as follows:

October 4, London, Islington O2 Academy

October 5, Liverpool O2 Academy

October 6, Sheffield O2 Academy

October 7, Oxford O2 Academy

October 8, Birmingham O2 Academy

