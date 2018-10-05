The Tangent share new song A Case Of Misplaced Optimism

The Tangent have released a stream of their new track A Case Of Misplaced Optimism.

It’s been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Proxy, which will arrive on November 16 via InsideOut Music and follows a trailer for the record which the band shared last month.

The Tangent leader Andy Tillison says: “A Case Of Misplaced Optimism is a song of two moods – one of defiant pride and another of wistful regret. It bounces between moody atmospheric grooves and big funky choruses.

“We wrote it especially, as if this were to be our 45 RPM, 7-inch single in times gone by – the prog rock attempt to have a ‘hit’."

He adds: “Lyrically it's a song that looks back on personal life choices frowned upon, even criminalised, in the past – celebrating the changes in society that have made those choices more acceptable and expressing regret for those, who like Alan Turing, never lived to see these vital freedoms granted.”

Proxy will be released on CD, limited edition CD digipak, 180g vinyl and on digital platforms.

The Tangent - Proxy

1. Proxy

2. The Melting Andalusian Skies

3. A Case Of Misplaced Optimism

4. The Adulthood Lie

5. Supper’s Off

6. Excerpt From Exo-Oceans (Bonus Track)