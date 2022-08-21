The Struts pay tribute to Sunset Strip with new single Fallin' With Me

The Struts have released a lyric video for new single Fallin' With Me. The band's first release since last year's Low Key In Love – a duet with Paris "Daughter of Michael" Jackson – it's an upbeat tribute to one of rock'n'roll's spiritual homes, Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

"The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.

“The chorus was intended to be a really heartfelt ballad, but once the music had been recorded it took the vocal delivery to another place entirely. "Fa-fa-fa-fallin’' was just me joking around and having a laugh, but it quickly became a crucial part of setting the tone of the song.

"Fallin’ With Me’ is something that The Struts have never done before. We've done a lot of straight-up rock, but this feels different. The response we have been getting while performing it live has been electric, so I'm excited for everyone to hear the studio version!”

Fallin' With Me was produced by Jayson DeZuziom, who has previously worked with the likes of Imagine Dragons, Christina Aguilera and Little Mix.

The Struts, who completed a run of UK dates last month, have a series of North American shows lined up for September and October. Full dates below.

Sep 08: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 10: Baltimore Oriole Park at Camden Yards, MD

Sep 11: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Sep 22: Council Bluffs Harrah's, IA

Sep 23: Wichita Scottish Rite Center, KS

Sep 24: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amp (Pointfest), MO

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 09: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)