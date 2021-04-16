The Struts launch Low Key In Love single with Michael Jackson's daughter Paris

The Struts have released a new single, Low Key in Love. It's the first release from the band since last year's Strange Days album, and it's a collaboration with singer/songwriter Paris Jackson, perhaps best-known as the daughter of moonwalking pop giant Michael.

"Low Key In Love was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70's retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne's,” says Struts frontman Luke Spiller. “I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe.

"When we decided to explore the idea of a duet, I thought back to that night and remembered that Paris played a brilliant acoustic set. Something inside was telling me that everything happened for a reason, so I decided to message her.

"I'm convinced some things are just written in the stars. Bringing in Paris just gave the song a whole new dimension and really brings the story to life. She is beautiful and brilliant. A star."

"I first heard of The Struts when I went to go see Motley Crue play their final set on New Year’s Eve night at Staples Center a few years ago," says Jackson. "The boys opened up for them and I had no idea it was going to be as incredible as it was. I just remember turning to my friend and saying ‘who the fuck are these guys!?’ I was so blown away by their talent, their stage presence, and their energy.

"It felt like I had time travelled and got to experience what rock’n’roll was at its prime, like with the Rolling Stones and Queen. I started listening to their music and would see them at events here and there, and we’ve always been pretty friendly online.

"When Luke asked to work with me, it was an immediate yes. It’s been a privilege and an honour to sing on a song that I know means so much to Luke, and I’m grateful for the friendship that has sprung from such a lovely project. It’s unlike anything I have ever done or thought to do before, and I’m here for it!"

Low Key In Love continues a tradition of collaborative work for The Struts, with Strange Days including contributions from Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen on I Hate How Much I Want You, Jimmy Page's neighbour Robbie Williams on the title track, The Strokes' Albert Hammond on Another Hit Of Showmanship, and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello on Wild Child.