The Struts' Luke Spiller: I wanna play Joe Elliott in a Def Leppard movie

With The Struts releasing their third album Strange Days today, the band have also released the second part of a podcast in which frontman Luke Spiller chats with the Def Leppard pair Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

In the recording, the trio talk about about Queen and the Freddie Mercury Memorial Concert, the importance of breaking America, the different ways to record an album, how how Pour Some Sugar On Me came to be.

Spiller also touts the idea of proper Def Leppard movie, and offers to help out in an acting capacity. "I wanna see a Leppard film," he says. "I wanna see it done properly, and Joe – just to put it out there – I could definitely dye my hair blonde and put on the Union Jack sleeveless shirt. I'm up to the job, mate."

In the first part of the podcast, released last week, the happy trio discuss recording in quarantine, how Phil Collen joined Def Leppard, and the country origins of Armageddon It. You can listen to both parts below.

Elliott and Collen also feature on Strange Days track I Hate How Much I Want You. It was released earlier this month, following previous partnerships in which The Struts hooked up with Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. on Another Hit Of Showmanship and pop icon Robbie Williams on the title track.

Earlier this week The Struts announced a short, four-date tour organised in conjunction with local record stores in Sheffield, Leeds, Kingston and Southampton. It'll take place in March 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

An Acoustic Evening With The Struts

Mar 01: Sheffield Foundry (with Beartree Records)

Mar 02: Lesds Wardrobe (Crash Records)

Mar 03: Kingston Pryzm (Banquet Records)

Mar 04: Southampton 1896 (Vinilo Records)