The Safety Fire reveal acoustic Wise Hands

The Safety Fire have released a video for their acoustic reworking of Wise Hands.

The original version of Wide Hands appeared on 2013 album Mouth Of Swords. The acoustic version was inspired by the MTV Unplugged series,

The band say: “Growing up with bands like Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Pearl Jam during the era of MTV Unplugged, we have always had a fondness for acoustic interpretations and versions of songs.

“This was something we just did for fun but were really happy with how it turned out. With the music being stripped back we felt the video was a fitting portrayal.”

The Safety Fire are currently working on their third album.