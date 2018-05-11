The Rolling Stones open up the vault for San Jose live release

The Rolling Stones - No Security: San Jose '99 1. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

2. Bitch

3. You Got Me Rocking

4. Respectable

5. Honky Tonk Women

6. I Got The Blues

7. Saint Of Me

8. Some Girls

9. Paint It Black

10. You Got The Silver

11. Before They Make Me Run

12. Out Of Control

13. Route 66

14. Get Off Of My Cloud

15. Midnight rambler

16. Tumbling Dice

17. It’s Only Rock’N’Roll (But I Like It)

18. Start Me Up

19. Brown Sugar

20. Sympathy For The Devil

The Rolling Stones have detailed the latest release in their From The Vault series.

It’s titled No Security: San Jose '99 and it will launch via Eagle Rock on July 13 on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD/2CD and 3LP, with digital audio and video to be announced at a later date.

Watch a trailer for the package below.

A statement reads: “No Security captures a stand-out Stones show, with the band on searing form during the closing leg of their American tour in San Jose.

“The setlist spans from the mid-60s hit singles to the Bridges To Babylon album, including a bluesy, dramatic version of Midnight Rambler, a dark and swaggering Out Of Control and the rarely performed live Some Girls and Saint Of Me.

“The show was an electrifying, anthem-packed, cross generational hot ticket, concluding yet another chapter from the band that wrote the book on rock‘n’roll.”

No Security: San Jose '99 is now available for pre-order.

Next month, the Stones will launch a 15-album box set titled The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016.

The Stones will head out on their No Filter UK tour later this month. For everything you need to know about the upcoming dates, visit our Rolling Stones tour page.