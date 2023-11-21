The Rolling Stones announce Hackney Diamonds stadium shows in North America

As telegraphed by cryptic clues on their social media channels, and the appearance of their iconic logo in locations across America last weekend, The Rolling Stones have announced a series of stadium shows to kick off their Hackney Diamonds world tour.



The 16-city trek will launch on April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and carry on through to July 17, when the tour reaches its climax at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The legendary English rock n' roll band played one show in America this year, with a surprise club show in New York, during which they premiered Hackney Diamonds' first single Angry, their 'punk' tune Bite My Head Off, Whole Wide World, and Sweet Sounds of Heaven, which featured, as on the record, a guest appearance from Lady Gaga.

Next year Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and co. will play:



Apr 28: Houston RG Stadium, TX

May 02: New Orleans Jazz Fest, LA

May 07: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

May 11: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

May 15: Seattle Lumen Field, WA

May 23: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

May 30: Foxboro Gillette Stadium, MA

Jun 03: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 7: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA

Jun 11: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Jun 15: Cleveland Cleveland Browns Stadium, OH

Jun 20: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 27: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Vancouver BC Place, Canada

Jul 10: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Jul 17: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA



Fans can register for a tickets pre-sale here. A general sale will begin on December 1.

The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds! Enter your details to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences November 21, 2023

In an interview with the BBC last month, Keith Richards promised that the Stones would take Hackney Diamonds on tour next year, "if everybody is still standing."

"We're all in good fettle," 'The Human Riff' stated. "We're not looking at each other and saying, 'time's up'."