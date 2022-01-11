Trending

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary to be celebrated with special Royal Mail stamps

By ( ) published

Mick Jagger and co. will be honoured with a collection of postage stamps to mark The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary

The Rolling Stones
(Image credit: Morne de Klerk/Getty Images)

In celebration of The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary, the Royal Mail are releasing a collection of postage stamps in their honour.

A dozen designs were created by the postage company in collaboration with members of the band and their management team to mark ‘60 years of iconic music and legendary shows’, according to the Royal Mail website. 

Eight of the stamps feature the Stones performing at a selection of highly-praised shows such as London's Hyde Park in July 1969, New York, USA in July 1972,  Knebworth, Hertfordshire in August 1976 and Tokyo, Japan, in March 1995.

Legendary Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away in August last year, will also be printed on a tribute stamp, featuring him performing on stage in Düsseldorf, Germany, in October 2017.

The remaining four stamps consist of two shots of the band and two promotional posters used on worldwide tours over the years, presented together on a miniature sheet.

In a press statement, Royal Mail Director of Public Affairs & Policy David Gold says: “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of The Rolling Stones.

“They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The Rolling Stones are the fourth iconic English rock band to get their own postage stamp collection, following The Beatles in 2007, Pink Floyd in 2016 and Queen in 2020.  

The stamps are available to pre-order from today (January 11) and will go on general sale on January 20 via the Royal Mail site. A range of collectors items including prints, postcards and more featuring the special images will also be available. 

The Rolling Stones Miniature Sheet Pack

(Image credit: Royal Mail)

Late drummer Charlie Watts features on Stamp 8, performing in Düsseldorf, Germany, in October 2017

(Image credit: Royal Mail)

Stamp 5 featuring Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood performing in Tokyo in 1995

(Image credit: Royal Mail)
Elizabeth Scarlett
Elizabeth Scarlett

Elizabeth (Lizzie) works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. When not writing, she enjoys music design and reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic. 