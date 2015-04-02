The Rides complete 2nd album

Blues-rock supergroup The Rides have completed recording their second album, guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has confirmed.

He teamed up with Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg for 2013 debut Can’t Get Enough after a one-off charity appearance proved fruitful. They’d previously said another studio release would take place.

Now Shepherd tells BluesMatters: “We just finished mastering and now we’re working on the artwork and release date.

“The record is great. It’s almost all new original songs that we’ve worked on, and I definitely think it’s an improvement on the last record. It defines the sound of the band.”

And he emphasises that the outfit are very much a collective, saying: “We do everything as a band – writing, recording. It’s a lot of fun.”

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have been confirmed as opening act on Van Halen’s US tour in July. They return to the UK next week in support of 2014 album Goin’ Home:

Apr 10: Salisbury City Hall

Apr 12: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 13: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 15: London Shepherds Bush Empire