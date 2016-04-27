The Revolution to reunite in honour of Prince

Prince’s former backing band The Revolution have announced they’ll reunite to honour the late star.

The band – who played with Prince on some of his biggest albums, including Purple Rain – say in a video message that they are getting back together for some shows.

Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, Brown Mark and Matt Fink have been in mourning since the announcement last week that Prince had died at the age of 57.

Melvoin says: “We have decided, after spending three or four days together now grieving over the loss of Prince, that we would like to come out and do some shows. We want to let you know that we’ll be there soon.”

The Revolution split in 1986 and have reunited only briefly for various events down the years.

Meanwhile, an unreleased collaboration between Prince and jazz icon Miles Davis has surfaced online. The BBC reports that Davis added his own touch to a song Prince wrote and sent to him, called Can I Play With U?

It’s also been reported that Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson has filed a motion in a Minneapolis court saying that he left no will behind and calling for his assets to be split between her and five other siblings.

Prince dominates charts in wake of his sudden death