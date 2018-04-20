The Record Company announce All Of This Life album

Hotly-tipped LA trio The Record Company have released the details of their second album, All Of The Life, the follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2016 debut, Give It Back To You. It's released on June 22 via Snakefarm Records.

“After that first album, everything just got amplified,” says frontman Chris Vos. “Our lives got crazier and bigger and more complicated in the best possible ways, and our sound and our songwriting just naturally grew alongside that. We’re the same people we always were, but The Record Company isn’t just three guys in a living room anymore.”

“This record to me is about self-reflection and making yourself better,” he continues. “It’s about taking responsibility for your own spot in the world. If you’re not on the right path, the only person who can take that next step to fix it is you, and at the end of the day, after all the highs and lows, all you’re left with is yourself.”

“We learned from the first album that our audience really connected to songs with a little more inner depth and reflection,” adds bassist Alex Stiff. “Sometimes people would find deeper meaning in the music than we ever thought possible. Folks would come up after shows and tell us that our songs got them through a divorce or a grieving process, which was really powerful and inspiring."

“We want to be known as the best live band on Earth,” says drummer Marc Cazorla, “and the only way to do that is to believe it. We were an opening band for five years, and we made it our goal every night when we took the stage to be remembered.”

The band have also released a video for the opening track of the album, Life To Fix, described as "a driving ode to forward motion and getting through hard times by continually putting one foot in front of the other."