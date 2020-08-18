The real Phil Lynott, by those who knew him best: only in Classic Rock, on sale now

Thirty-four years after his death, new generations of fans and musicians continue to have an extraordinary affection for Phil Lynott, the band he led and the classic, timeless songs they recorded.

In this issue of Classic Rock we celebrate half a century of Lizzy, looking back through the eyes of two band members who knew him best: Scott Gorham and Brian Downey.

We also look back at Monsters Of Rock, get to know the fantastic Fantastic Negrito a little better, and climb aboard the rollercoaster ride that was Kiss in the 90s. There's plenty more, including a 132-page eBook featuring interviews with many of rock's biggest stars..

Subscribers receive a limited edition version of the magazine featuring the late, great Peter Green on the cover. We will have a very small number of these for sale, so watch this space.

Classic Rock 279 is on sale now.

Features

Blues Pills

When the going got tough, heading for burn-out and facing calling time on something they’d put so much into, the multinational band pulled together and got going.

Monsters Of Rock

For a magical stretch in the 80s and early 90s, bands and fans made the pilgrimage to a field in Leicestershire for the greatest hard rock and metal festival of them all.

Fantastic Negrito

He called time on music to grow weed, before reinventing himself as a blues innovator. Now Fantastic Negrito is back – and he’s got plenty to shout about, including guns, gardening, groove and the myth of race.

Kiss

The 90s was a roller-coaster decade that took them from the lows of a shelved ‘grunge’ album to a money-spinning reunion to a near-catastropic fall-out. Step into the Psycho Circus…

Isle Of Wight Festival

To mark its 50th anniversary, we look back on the iconic 1970 Isle of Wight festival, with its to-die-for bill – and the anarchy that made it the last IoW for 32 years. We also look at proposals to ‘recreate’ the festival on the island next year.

James Dean Bradfield

The Manic Street Preachers frontman talks about his new solo ‘concept’ album, and why he won’t be playing any of it live, and getting to grips with playing an instrument taller than himself.

What's in the free eBook?

Icons Of Rock'N'Roll

132 pages of classic encounters with rock's greatest stars, including Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Jimmy Page, Freddie Mercury, Slash, Lemmy, Lou Reed, Billy Gibbons, Iggy Pop and more.

Regulars

The Dirt

We look back at the life and wonderful music of Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green; check out Classic Rock’s new podcast series; more COVID doom and gloom as return of indoor entertainment is delayed… Welcome back Seether, The Waterboys and Michael Landau… Say hello to Asylums and The Middlenight Men… Say goodbye to Charlie Daniels, Judy Dyble, Ennio Morricone, Tim Smith…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Budgie

A song about people who love money (not loaves), that came out of an ear-bleeding jam session, Breadfan became the band’s anthem and a fan favourite.

Q&A: Dee Snider

The former Twisted Sister singer on his old band, finding a new musical direction and wanting “to be like Ozzy”.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Crown Lands

Welcome to the prog-loving shamanic prog-blues duo who say “more is more” and mix brains with musical brawn.

Reviews

New albums from Metallica, Joe Bonamassa, Blues Pills, James Dean Bradfield, Fantastic Negrito, Blue Öyster Cult, Crown Lands, Rick Wakeman, Seether… Reissues from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Thin Lizzy, Back Street Crawler, Pixies, Kraftwerk, Flamin’ Groovies, Little Steven, Molly Hatchet… DVDs, films and books on Supertramp, Blue Öyster Cult, Hawkwind, Frank Zappa… Live reviews of Nick Cave, Alanis Morissette, Will Carruthers…

Buyer’s Guide: Shredders

Fret-meltin’, amp-humpin’, high-octane instrumentalists. Is theirs music made by guitarists for guitarists? Not always.

Gig Listings

Find out who’s playing where and when. Or not, as the case may be.

The SoundtrackOf My Life: Steve Hackett

The prog-god guitarist on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

