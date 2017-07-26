The Quireboys return with new blues album and EP

The Quireboys have announced that they’ll release an album of blues covers later this year.

Titled White Trash Blues, the 12-track record will feature their take on classics by artists including Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Chuck Berry and Billy Boy Arnold, and will arrive on September 5.

The news comes ahead of the band’s appearance at this coming weekend’s Ramblin’ Man Fair, which will see the Quireboys perform on the Blues Stage on Sunday (July 30).

Frontman Spike says: “It’s never been black and white where the Quireboys are concerned – there have always been shades of the blues. And now we’ve got the perfect chance to put a new twist on some old classics.”

Guitarist Guy Griffin adds: “When Spike and I met Chris Ingham from Ramblin’ Man Fair, he floated the idea of doing a blues set at this year’s festival and we loved the idea.

“Why not do something different to the norm? And at that point we sensed an opportunity to make a blues record.

“All of the guys are great musicians – as a band we can play anything. I suppose the trick was giving these blues classics a unique twist and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

Griffin’s fellow guitarist Paul Guerin reports that the album came together “very organically” and adds: “There are a few left-field choices and we love that but it’s always great to give the classics a go.

“We’re naturally suited to playing the blues but let’s be honest – once Spike starts singing they all sound like they could be Quireboys songs. And they can be!”

In addition to White Trash Blues, the band will launch a three-track EP titled Leaving Trunk on August 1. Find details of both the album and EP below.

The Quireboys White Trash Blues tracklist

Cross Eyed Cat Boom Boom I Wish You Would Take Out Some Insurance Going Down Help Me Shame Shame Shame I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man Leaving Trunk I’m King Bee Walking The Dog Little Queenie

The Quireboys Leaving Trunk EP tracklist

Leaving Trunk Champagne And Reefer Rollin’ And Tumblin’

