The Quireboys re-release This Is Rock 'N' Roll

The Quireboys have confirmed the re-release of their third album This Is Rock 'N' Roll and announced a string UK dates.
This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll II will be released on Thursday, October 23, in digital and physical formats. The band have also re-recorded the album’s lead single This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll and made it available as a free download.
Originally released in 2001, This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll was The Quireboys’ comeback following a 1993 split. The re-release includes four bonus tracks recorded this year.
The band will tour in November in support of their latest album Black Eyed Sons.
This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll II tracklist
1: This is Rock n Roll
2: Show me what you got
3: Searching
4: Six Degrees
5: C’mon
6: Seven Days
7: Taken for a Ride
8: Coldharbour Lane
9: Turn Away
10: To Be
11: Enough for one Lifetime
12: It’s Alright
13: Never Let me go
14: Hey You (2014 bonus track)
15: Misled (2014 bonus track)
16: 7 ‘O’ Clock (2014 bonus track)
17: There She Goes Again (2014 bonus track)
2014 UK tour
Nov 15: The Tivoli, Buckley
Nov 16: Academy 3, Manchester
Nov 20: The Garage, Glasgow
Nov 21: The Limelight, Belfast
Nov 23: The Riverside, Newcastle
Nov 26: O2 Academy Islington, London
Nov 28: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
Nov 29: The Corporation, Sheffield
Nov 30: Thekla, Bristol