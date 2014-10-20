The Quireboys re-release This Is Rock 'N' Roll

The Quireboys have confirmed the re-release of their third album This Is Rock 'N' Roll and announced a string UK dates.

This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll II will be released on Thursday, October 23, in digital and physical formats. The band have also re-recorded the album’s lead single This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll and made it available as a free download.

Originally released in 2001, This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll was The Quireboys’ comeback following a 1993 split. The re-release includes four bonus tracks recorded this year.

The band will tour in November in support of their latest album Black Eyed Sons.

This Is Rock ‘N’ Roll II tracklist

1: This is Rock n Roll

2: Show me what you got

3: Searching

4: Six Degrees

5: C’mon

6: Seven Days

7: Taken for a Ride

8: Coldharbour Lane

9: Turn Away

10: To Be

11: Enough for one Lifetime

12: It’s Alright

13: Never Let me go

14: Hey You (2014 bonus track)

15: Misled (2014 bonus track)

16: 7 ‘O’ Clock (2014 bonus track)

17: There She Goes Again (2014 bonus track)

2014 UK tour

Nov 15: The Tivoli, Buckley

Nov 16: Academy 3, Manchester

Nov 20: The Garage, Glasgow

Nov 21: The Limelight, Belfast

Nov 23: The Riverside, Newcastle

Nov 26: O2 Academy Islington, London

Nov 28: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Nov 29: The Corporation, Sheffield

Nov 30: Thekla, Bristol