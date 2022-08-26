The Pretty Reckless to release acoustic tracks, covers, alternate takes collection Other Worlds

The Pretty Reckless have announced a new project, Other Worlds, scheduled for release on November 4 via Century Media Records.

As per the official press release, Other Worlds is a "collection of material" that is to feature acoustic recordings, "unexpected" covers and alternative versions of various songs.

Other Worlds also contains several special guests, including David Bowie's pianist Mike Garson, Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes.

Covers featured in the collection include Elvis Costello's (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding, Soundgarden's Halfway There, Chris Cornell's The Keeper and David Bowie's Quicksand.

"For a long time, we've been trying to figure out an alternative way of releasing music, including songs we love that didn’t make our records, covers, and alternate versions," explains frontwoman Taylor Momsen.

"We found a way to do this coherently and consistently with Other Worlds. We're a rock band, so there are lots of electric guitars on our records. However, we've gotten incredible feedback from fans about our acoustic performances, and we'd never put those out in any real format. So, this is a different take on the traditional format of a record and a stripped back version of us that our fans haven't really heard before, but it's still us."

"You get to hear a different side of Taylor's vocals," adds guitarist Ben Phillips. "It was a chance for us to see what she would sound like singing songs by people who have inspired us. It also gave us some perspective of where we need to go and what we need to be if we want to be that good."

The Pretty Reckless will be hitting the road for a UK/EU tour this autumn, starting from October 23 in Belfast.

Other Worlds tracklisting:

01. Got So High (Remix)

02. Loud Love

03. The Keeper (Feat. Alain Johannes)

04. Quicksand (Feat. Mike Garson)

05. 25 (Acoustic)

06. Only Love Can Save Me Now (Acoustic)

07. Death By Rock and Roll (Acoustic)

08. Halfway There (Feat. Matt Cameron)

09. (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding

10. Harley Darling (Acoustic)

11. Got So High (Album Version)

(Image credit: The Pretty Reckless)

Oct 23: Belfast Ulster Hall

Oct 24: Olympia Theatre Ireland, Dublin

Oct 26: Barrowlands, Glasgow

Oct 27: Manchester Academy

Oct 29: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham O2 Academy

Nov 01: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 02: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Nov 03: Norfolk The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

Nov 05: O2 Academy Brixton, London

Nov 07: Tillburg 013 Poppudium, Netherlands

Nov 09: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Nov 10: Warsaw Progresja Club, Poland

Nov 11: Prague Mala Sportovni Hala, Czech Republic

Nov 13: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 14: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 17: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany

Nov 18: Paris Le Zenith, France