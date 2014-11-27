The Pop Group detail first music in 35 years

The Pop Group have revealed details of their comeback album – to be issued 35 years after their last record.

The English post-punk outfit will release Citizen Zombie on February 25 via Freaks R Us. They’ve made the title track available to stream. Hear it below.

Singer Mark Stewart, bass player Dan Catsis, drummer Bruce Smith and guitarist Gareth Sagar reunited in 2010 after their 1981 split, but until now haven’t recorded any new music since 1980’s For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?

They have recruited producer Paul Epworth to work on the record, which is the subject of a Pledgemusic crowdfunding campaign.

Epworth, who’s worked with Adele, Coldplay and Florence And The Machine, says: “The energy is still there, the ideas are still there, it still fizzes with a life that most young bands just don’t have.”

Citizen Zombie tracklist