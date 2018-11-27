The Pineapple Thief release atmospheric new single Uncovering Your Tracks

The Pineapple Thief have shared a stream of their new single Uncovering Your Tracks.

It’s the latest material taken from their latest album Dissolution, which arrived in August this year via Kscope.

Vocalist and guitarist Bruce Soord reports: “In line with the concept of the album, this song is about addiction, specifically to being connected – sharing everything you do, no matter how inane.

“And the constant desire to feel a rush from watching everything you share crawl its way around and an even bigger rush when it brings something back to you.

“In this case, what comes back isn't good and ultimately leads to your undoing.”

The Pineapple Thief will head back out on the road throughout February and March next year, where they’ll once again be joined by drummer Gavin Harrison.

Soord says: “Our first Dissolution tour went so well, and we had such a great time so we’ve decided to do it again. This time visiting some of the cities we couldn’t make the first time around.

“I know there are a lot of people disappointed we are not coming to their neck of the woods, but we hear you all and are definitely working on it!”

Support for the live dates will be announced in due course.

The Pineapple Thief were also recently confirmed for HRH Prog VIII, which will take place at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 26 and 27, 2019.

The Pineapple Thief 2019 European tour

Feb 21: Florence Viper, Italy

Feb 22: Rome Largo, Italy

Feb 23: Milan Santeria Social Club, Italy

Feb 24: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 27: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Feb 28: Strasberg La Laiterie, France

Mar 01: Zoertemeer Be Boerderij, Netherlands

Mar 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Mar 03: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Mar 05: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Mar 06: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Mar 20: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 21: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Mar 22: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Mar 23: Birmingham O2 The Institute 2, UK

Mar 25: Bristol The Fleece, UK