The Pineapple Thief have announced four UK dates as part of a European winter tour.

The prog outfit hit the road in November in support of Magnolia, which is released on Monday, September 15.

A new teaser video for the album can be seen below.

Magnolia will be the band’s 10th album and first since 2012’s All The Wars.

The Pineapple Thief 2014 European tour UK dates

Dec 03: London Islington Academy

Dec 04: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 05: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms