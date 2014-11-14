The Physics House Band preview Drill festival

Sam Organ from The Physics House Band has given the lowdown on his top picks for December's Drill festival.

The event takes place at multiple venues across Brighton from December 4 to 7 and features an exclusive tie-in set in which Wire and Swans will unite to perform Wire’s 1991 release Drill.

Local outfit The Physics House Band perform on Friday, December 5, but they are just as excited about seeing some of the other bands on show.

Exclusive to Prog, here is Sam Organ’s view on the top five acts he’s looking forward to seeing in action.

Gold Panda: To have someone like Gold Panda part of Drill really solidified the lineup for me. Watching experimental music in both traditional and electronic set ups is going to make this a really killer weekend. I’ve been a fan of Ghostly’s output for a few years so excited to catch one of their acts in the city.

Vessels: We did a show with these guys out in Barcelona. Not only was I mesmerised by their arrangements and soundscapes, but also the myriad of synthesisers and effects units. Make sure you head to see these guys.

Dawn Of Midi: I stumbled upon DOM when the Drill lineup was announced. Really beautifully crafted acoustic arrangements that suggest inspiration from the regimented forms of electronic music, but orchestrated on piano and percussion.

Three Trapped Tigers: I will always recommend to anyone to check these guys out. Powerful and impressive arrangements complemented by an astounding level of musicianship and technical prowess. We’re lucky to have done many shows with these guys around the UK and will all be out to support that night.

Toy: I caught these guys in Brighton a few years ago and really enjoyed watching them. Nice psychedelic rock/pop and a good addition to the lineup. After having my mind deconstructed by some of the more experimental acts, it’ll be nice to swing by and just really enjoy some solid songs.

Tickets for Drill festival are available via www.drillfestival.com