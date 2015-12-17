The Old Wind premiere new song Wooden Scythe

Swedish post-metallers The Old Wind are preparing to release a new split EP with Cult Of Luna, and Metal Hammer is exclusively streaming their track Wooden Scythe.

“Musically and lyrically the song is a journey through the pure beauty and at the same time severe anxiety of life/death,” says The Old Wind founder Tomas Liljedahl. ”Be your own god, find inner strength, overcome and conquer every obstacle that blocks a clear vision and mind. This song is very personal to me, I wrote the lyrics going through a rough time with people that are close to me.”

The split EP (titled Råångest) is out 29 January, 2016. You can pre-order it here.