The Offspring and Enter Shikari to headline Slam Dunk 2023

Slam Dunk have announced their first line up for next year's festival, including headliners The Offspring and Enter Shikari, and more

Enter Shikari and The Offspring performing on stage
Slam Dunk have announced the first set of bands that are due to appear at next year's festival.

Taking place on May 27 in Hatfield and on May 28 in Leeds, Slam Dunk 2023 will see California's emblematic punk rockers The Offspring perform as headliners, alongside England's own electro-rock stars Enter Shikari, who will top the line-up for the second time in their career.

Also set to appear at the pop-punk-orientated festival will be Bowling For Soup, Billy Talent, Less Than Jake, Creeper, Four Year Strong, Malevolence, Holding Absence, Trash Boat, Zebrahead, Maggie Lindemann, NOAHFINNCE, Real Friends, Grayscale, Charlotte Sands, Destroy Boys, Fit For A King, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Girlfriends.

The festival have additionally confirmed exclusive reunion performances, from The Academy Is and Kids In Glass Houses, who will celebrating the 15th anniversary of their 2008 debut album Smart Casual.

Slam Dunk posted on Twitter: "Your first #SDF23 announcement is here! Super limited early bird discount tickets are on sale Friday 2nd Sept at 10am.

"Plus we’re introducing new ticket packages, including a new weekend ticket which gets you into both days at a big discount!"

