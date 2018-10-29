The official Vinnie Paul online store is taking orders

An online store dedicated to Vinnie Paul merchandise has begun taking orders.

The Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah drummer died suddenly in June at the age of 54 as the result of a heart condition.

Now fans can get their hands on some Vinnie Paul branded merch thanks to the store which went online over the weekend.

A statement on Vinnie’s Facebook page reads: “We are excited to announced the launch of Vinnie Paul’s official online store.

“Vinnie personally started this process during the summer of 2017. We just wish he could have been here to see it come to fruition.”

Currently, there are two t-shirts available along with a hoodie, but we expect more items to become available over the coming months.

In the wake of Vinnie’s death, Hellyeah frontman Chad Gray posted a personal tribute to his bandmate, saying: “The good things are my memories of him. His smile, his infectious laugh and his personality that beamed light.

“Him and his brother Dimebag lived to make people smile. That’s what I’m gonna miss the most.”