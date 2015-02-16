The NX stream debut EP Night Heaver

Northern riffers The NX are gearing up to release their debut EP onto the world and they’re streaming it with Metal Hammer right now!

Speaking about the record, drummer Luke Walker says: “We’re excited for the year ahead, finally getting to release Night Heaver that we’ve worked so hard on and now we’re ready to play as many shows as possible on the back of it.

“Touring means partying with new friends and bands we meet on the road so we’re excited about that. A lot of partying and puking but also making sure we put on the best shows we can, get the crowd involved and spread the good word of The NX party nationwide. Remember to take the next day off work to recover!”

Find out more from The NX via their Facebook.