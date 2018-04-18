The Night Flight Orchestra tease video for mystery first single

The Night Flight Orchestra - Sometimes The World Ain't Enough 1. This Time

2. Turn To Miami

3. Paralyzed

4. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough

5. Moments Of Thunder

6. Speedwagon

7. Lovers In The Rain

8. Can't Be That Bad

9. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a short teaser video for their mystery new single.

The band are keeping the name of the song under wraps, but it will feature on their upcoming album Sometimes The World Ain't Enough, which will arrive on June 29 via Nuclear Blast.

The band say in a statement: “Recording this video was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail.

“Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality.

“The result is surely mesmerising and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. Enjoy!”

The cover art for the follow-up to 2017’s Amber Galactic will be revealed in due course, while Björn Strid, Sharlee D' Angelo, David Andersson, Richard Larsson, Jonas Källsbäck and Sebastian Forslund will head out on the road across Europe later this year.

The Night Flight Orchestra 2018 European tour dates

Nov 01: Malmö KB, Sweden

Nov 02: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Nov 03: Skövde in Rock, Sweden

Nov 08: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 10: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 11: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 16: Helsinki On The Rocks, Finland

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 24: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany

Nov 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 26: Arnhem Willemeen, Netherlands

Nov 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Nov 30: London Underworld, UK

Dec 01: Paris Petit Bain, France

Dec 02: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Dec 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 04: Barcelona Bóveda, Spain

Dec 05: Lyon Warmaudio, France

Dec 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 09: Mannheim MS Connection, Germany

Dec 10: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

Dec 12: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 13: Graz Dom im Berg, Austria

Dec 14: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 15: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 17: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Dec 18: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 19: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 20: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Dec 21: Dresden Eventwerk Studio, Germany

Dec 22: Bochum Matrix, Germany