The new Metal Hammer Podcast is a huge Bloodstock 2021 preview!

Bloodstock is BACK and we're excited about it! On the new Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR, Merl and Steve run through the evolution of the festival since its humble beginnings in 2001, plus rake their mitts over this year's excellent lineup. Will Devin Townsend, Kreator or Judas Priest be the headliner of the weekend? Will While She Sleeps win over the Bloodstock crowd? Will the tent survive Napalm Death? Can Wargasm get it together live? All this and much more...

