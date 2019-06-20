The new Metal Hammer comes with a free tank and it's ridiculous

Trending

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a Sabaton spectacular, featuring an exclusive cover interview, a free sticker pack and a free collectable Sabaton tank!

Sabaton on the cover of Metal Hammer

Metal Hammer Sabaton issue

We head to Sabaton’s biggest gig ever to find out how the Swedes went from novelty outsiders to one of the biggest bands in metal, and get the story behind their colossal new album, The Great War

Metal Hammer Sabaton feature

The issue also comes with a free Avenged Sevenfold poster pack set! 

Metal Hammer Avenged Sevenfold posters

Here’s what’s else inside this month’s issue...

We find out about the emotional final recordings of Pantera legend Vinnie Paul, and the painful toll his sudden passing has taken on his HellYeah bandmates.  

Metal Hammer Hellyeah feature

We take a look inside the stories behind Rammstein’s blockbuster latest album.

Metal Hammer Rammstein feature

We flew to Taiwain to hang out with Chthonic at the nation’s biggest rock festival (and got an exclusive tour inside their parliament…)

Chthonic Metal Hammer feature

We delve into the fascinating and bizarre world of Heilung, the world’s favourite cult band.

Heilung Metal Hammer feature

And we find out how John Baizley has channelled his pain into one of the year’s most expansive albums – Baroness’s epic Gold & Grey.

Baroness Metal Hammer feature

And, in a special feature, we dissect the most infamous tours in metal history, starring Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Sepultura, Slayer and more.

Metal Hammer - Tour Stuff

We also discover why black metal icon Gaahl left the genre behind for his new solo album

Gaahl Metal Hammer feature

And how a haunted house saved Black Sabbath’s career.

Black Sabbath Metal Hammer feature

And celebrate the legacy of Skid Row’s classic debut album.   

Skid Row feature in Metal Hammer

And there’s brand new interviews with Motionless In White, Light The Torch, The Damned Things, My Dying Bride, Bokassa, Duff McKagan and many, many more.

Motionless In White

Keith Buckley

Howard Jones

