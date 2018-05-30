The Music Of Cream hit the road to celebrate 50 years of parent band

The Music of Cream have announced dates in the US and UK to mark the 50th anniversary of Cream's final concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 26, 1968.
The band is made up of Ginger Baker’s son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew (by marriage) Will Johns. Will is also son of Led Zeppelin engineer Andy Johns.
They'll tour the US and Canada before heading to the UK for four UK shows in November, kicking off in Glasgow before performing in Leamington Spa, London and Manchester.
“We had such an amazing response to our first tour in Australia and New Zealand [where they were joined onstage by Glenn Hughes and Robben Ford] that we’ve spent some considerable time adding to the show,” says Bruce. “Now, we not only have this amazing legacy of music to play, but an opportunity to share some wonderful insights and stories with our audience… a backstage pass like no other, if you will.”
“We also have a few surprises in store that we know people are going to really respond to," says Baker. "We can’t wait to be on the road again playing these shows in the UK in November.”
Last year, Bruce told us, "We are absolutely not interested in playing it note for note, mimicking what has already been done. There are tribute acts that can do this already, but I think that misses the point of what this music was about in the first place. As my Dad said on more than one occasion, Cream were a Jazz band… it’s just they didn’t tell Eric!”
The Music Of Cream 2018 Tour
Sep 28: Ottawa Centrepointe Theatre, ON - TICKETS
Sep 29: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC - TICKETS
Sep 30: Quebec City Imperial Bell, QC - TICKETS
Oct 02: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT - TICKETS
Oct 04: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT - TICKETS
Oct 05: Woonsocket Stadium Theatre, RI - TICKETS
Oct 06: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA - TICKETS
Oct 07: Portland State Theatre, ME - TICKETS
Oct 09: Northampton Calvin Theatre, MA - TICKETS
Oct 11: Lynn Auditorium, MA - TICKETS
Oct 12: New London Garde Arts Centre, CT - TICKETS
Oct 13: Concord Capitol Centre for the Arts, NH - TICKETS
Oct 14: Jim Thorpe Penn's Peak, PA - TICKETS
Oct 16: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ - TICKETS
Oct 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY - TICKETS
Oct 18: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA - TICKETS
Oct 19: Waterloo Del Lago Resort & Casino, NY - TICKETS
Oct 21: Albany The Egg, NY - TICKETS
Oct 23: Red Bank Count Basie Center for the Arts, NJ - TICKETS
Oct 24: Harrisburg Club XL, PA - TICKETS
Oct 25: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD - TICKETS
Oct 26: Greensburg The Palace Theatre, PA - TICKETS
Nov 01: Cleveland KeyBank State Theatre, OH - TICKETS
Nov 02: Newark Midland Theatre, OH - TICKETS
Nov 03: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN - TICKETS
Nov 07: Des Moines Civic Centre, IA - TICKETS
Nov 08: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - TICKETS
Nov 09: Milwaukee The Pabst Theatre, WI - TICKETS
Nov 10: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA - TICKETS
Nov 11: St Paul The Fitzgerald Theatre, MN - TICKETS
Nov 13: Wausau The Grand, WI - TICKETS
Nov 14: Madison The Orpheum Theatre, WI - TICKETS
Nov 15: Louisville The Brown Theatre, KY - TICKETS
Nov 16: Cincinnati Bogart's, OH - TICKETS
Nov 23: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK - TICKETS
Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK - TICKETS
Nov 25: London O2 Forum, UK - TICKETS
Nov 26: Manchester Ritz, UK - TICKETS