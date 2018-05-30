The Music Of Cream hit the road to celebrate 50 years of parent band

The Music of Cream have announced dates in the US and UK to mark the 50th anniversary of Cream's final concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 26, 1968.

The band is made up of Ginger Baker’s son Kofi Baker, Jack Bruce’s son Malcolm Bruce and Eric Clapton’s nephew (by marriage) Will Johns. Will is also son of Led Zeppelin engineer Andy Johns.

They'll tour the US and Canada before heading to the UK for four UK shows in November, kicking off in Glasgow before performing in Leamington Spa, London and Manchester.

“We had such an amazing response to our first tour in Australia and New Zealand [where they were joined onstage by Glenn Hughes and Robben Ford] that we’ve spent some considerable time adding to the show,” says Bruce. “Now, we not only have this amazing legacy of music to play, but an opportunity to share some wonderful insights and stories with our audience… a backstage pass like no other, if you will.”

“We also have a few surprises in store that we know people are going to really respond to," says Baker. "We can’t wait to be on the road again playing these shows in the UK in November.”

Last year, Bruce told us , "We are absolutely not interested in playing it note for note, mimicking what has already been done. There are tribute acts that can do this already, but I think that misses the point of what this music was about in the first place. As my Dad said on more than one occasion, Cream were a Jazz band… it’s just they didn’t tell Eric!”

The Music Of Cream 2018 Tour

Sep 28: Ottawa Centrepointe Theatre, ON - TICKETS

Sep 29: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC - TICKETS

Sep 30: Quebec City Imperial Bell, QC - TICKETS

Oct 02: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT - TICKETS

Oct 04: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT - TICKETS

Oct 05: Woonsocket Stadium Theatre, RI - TICKETS

Oct 06: New Bedford Zeiterion Theatre, MA - TICKETS

Oct 07: Portland State Theatre, ME - TICKETS

Oct 09: Northampton Calvin Theatre, MA - TICKETS

Oct 11: Lynn Auditorium, MA - TICKETS

Oct 12: New London Garde Arts Centre, CT - TICKETS

Oct 13: Concord Capitol Centre for the Arts, NH - TICKETS

Oct 14: Jim Thorpe Penn's Peak, PA - TICKETS

Oct 16: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ - TICKETS

Oct 17: Huntington The Paramount, NY - TICKETS

Oct 18: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA - TICKETS

Oct 19: Waterloo Del Lago Resort & Casino, NY - TICKETS

Oct 21: Albany The Egg, NY - TICKETS

Oct 23: Red Bank Count Basie Center for the Arts, NJ - TICKETS

Oct 24: Harrisburg Club XL, PA - TICKETS

Oct 25: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD - TICKETS

Oct 26: Greensburg The Palace Theatre, PA - TICKETS

Nov 01: Cleveland KeyBank State Theatre, OH - TICKETS

Nov 02: Newark Midland Theatre, OH - TICKETS

Nov 03: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN - TICKETS

Nov 07: Des Moines Civic Centre, IA - TICKETS

Nov 08: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL - TICKETS

Nov 09: Milwaukee The Pabst Theatre, WI - TICKETS

Nov 10: Cedar Rapids Paramount Theatre, IA - TICKETS

Nov 11: St Paul The Fitzgerald Theatre, MN - TICKETS

Nov 13: Wausau The Grand, WI - TICKETS

Nov 14: Madison The Orpheum Theatre, WI - TICKETS

Nov 15: Louisville The Brown Theatre, KY - TICKETS

Nov 16: Cincinnati Bogart's, OH - TICKETS

Nov 14: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI - TICKETS

Nov 23: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK - TICKETS

Nov 24: Leamington Spa Assembly, UK - TICKETS

Nov 25: London O2 Forum, UK - TICKETS

Nov 26: Manchester Ritz, UK - TICKETS