The Metal Hammer Podcast Episode 183: Reader Q&A on Latin America, festivals and dogs

The Hammer podcast team of El, Jonathan and Steve tackle your big questions about festivals, Latin America and metal dogs

On the new episode of the Metal Hammer Podcast El, Jonathan and Steve answer your questions!

We discuss whether metal personalities will ever get on mainstream TV again after the return of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, why metal from Latin America doesn’t get the attention it deserves, and the evolution of Download and Bloodstock festivals.

We also cover some of the most important issues of 2021: which breeds of dog are most metal, and what’s the most metal condiment?

