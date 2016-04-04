The Metal Hammer Golden Gods are back and bigger than ever!

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Fireball is back for another year this June and for 2016 we’re really bringing out the big guns. To celebrate 30 years of Metal Hammer we’re taking the awards to the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, for the biggest show we’ve ever staged and you can bet your arse something special is going down.

Voting for the awards is now open and we want YOU to have YOUR say, so head over to the official website to make your voice heard. Diehard fans like yourself are the lifeblood of metal and Hammer, so we need your votes for Best New Band, Best Underground Band, Best International Band, Best Live Band and loads more.

But it’s not just an awards ceremony (that wouldn’t be very metal, would it?), some of the biggest and best bands in rock and metal will be performing live plus something VERY SPECIAL that will never ever be repeated ever. Seriously, it’s going be an ‘I was there’ moment.

So how do you become a part of history? All you need to do is buy a ticket for £6.66! That’s it. All of this for under seven quid with all proceeds going to charity to help Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and Childline. So you get a night of unbelievable metal and you could change someone’s life. Pretty good, huh?

“The Metal Hammer Golden Gods are our way of saying thank you to the genuine fanatics out there who’ve supported us for 30 years,” says Metal Hammer editor-in-chief and TeamRock Executive Director Alexander Milas. “It’s a party, it’s an award show, it’s a horn-throwing salute to the great and good of our community who’ve made our music the greatest cultural phenomena of the 20th, and now, 21st centuries. It’s only fitting that we’re holding them at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. As a cultural landmark and a living institution, it’s hosted some of the greatest, most iconic artists of our age, including the dearly departed Lemmy Kilmister who we’ll be paying tribute to on the night. With the help of our friends at Eventim we’ll be putting proceeds from our £6.66 cover charge towards TeamRock’s very own charity, the Heavy Metal Truants, whose annual cycling pilgrimage from London to Download Festival has already raised £232,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust, Nordoff Robbins, and Childline, it’s not just going to be a great night. It’s going to support some great causes, too.”

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods in association with Fireball takes place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on 13th June. Tickets are on sale now or you have the chance to win tickets by voting in the awards!

If you buy a ticket you’ll also get three months free TeamRock+ membership worth £11.97, giving you unlimited access to full magazine content online from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog and The Blues Magazine as well as exclusive content, events and offers.

