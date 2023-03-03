The making of Deep Purple's classic Machine Head: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

How many times does a freak accident change the course of hard rock history? Not all that often, we’d wager. But had a suspended ceiling in a Swiss casino not caught fire, then Deep Purple’s sixth studio album would have been a very different beast altogether.

I’m referring, of course, to Machine Head, and its signature song Smoke On The Water. In the new issue of Classic Rock we discover the inside story on the making of a true classic, in the band’s own words.

This month also marks the 50th birthday of Led Zeppelin’s fifth album Houses Of The Holy, so we’re celebrating it this issue. We also talk to The Answer, who return with a new album after a long hiatus; we venture behind the scenes of the making of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance album; sit down for a chat with Robert Fripp; we pay tribute to the late, great David Crosby, who passed away just after we’d gone to print with our last issue; and there’s much, much more for you to get stuck into.

Features

Deep Purple

Had Montreux Casino not burned down at the time, there would be no Smoke On The Water. And no Machine Head album as we know it. Read the story of the making of that album, in the band’s own words.

Led Zeppelin

Released in 1973, Led Zeppelin’s fifth album was not without controversy. It also split fans, confused by its range of musical styles and wondering where its Whole Lotta Love or Stairway was. But Houses Of The Holy signposted the way forward for a band now operating at their peak.

The Answer

Once red-hot property, five years ago The Answer found themselves out in the cold, their very existence in question, after their then-latest album failed to catch fire. Now they’re hoping that with new album Sundowners they’ll soon be bathing in the warm glow of success.

David Crosby

We look back at the life and times of the man who, with The Byrds, CSN, CSN&Y and solo, wrote and recorded some of the unforgettable music that was part of the glittering soundtrack to a golden era.

Regulars

The Dirt

Ozzy Osbourne announces no more tours; Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac are “done”; the Journey feud continues – but the band play on. Welcome back Delain, Don Powell and The Hold Steady. Say hello to Hillbilly Vegas and Laura Cox. Say goodbye to Tom Verlaine, Van Conner, Barrett Srong, Anthony ‘Top’ Topham.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Jellyfish

The King Is Half-Undressed: how the paisley underground and a classic fairy tale inspired the West Coast quartet’s catchy first single.

Q&A: Robert Fripp

The King Crimson co-founder on choosing guitar, musical influences, band principles and heartbreaking departures.

Six Things You Need To Know About... Empyre

The new men in black have survived sickly gigs, killed rock giants, made grown men weep.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new rock tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Rival Sons, Fantastic Negrito, The Cold Stares, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Crown Lands, The Heavy, Arielle and more.

Reviews

New albums from Måneskin, Roger Waters, The Answer, In Flames, The Winery Dogs, The Long Ryders, Death Valley Girls, Fantastic Negrito, Gina Birch, Delain. Reissues from Genesis, Mötley Crüe, The Strokes, Motörhead, 10cc, The Auteurs, Bernie Marsden, Ten Years After, Trapeze. DVDs, films and books on Alice Cooper, Nik Turner, Holly Knight, Tears For Fears, Carole King. Live reviews of Black Stone Cherry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pat Benatar, Rick Wakeman, Dropkick Murphys.

Buyer’s Guide: Queensrÿche

They were pioneers of progressive metal with a trio of great albums, and even after a bitter split made some excellent music.

Live

We preview tours by Steve Hillage and Blackberry Smoke. Plus gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Steel Panther

Guitarist Satchel on the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

