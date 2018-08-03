The Magpie Salute share stirring new single Sister Moon

The Magpie Salute have released a stream of their new single Sister Moon.

It’s the third song taken from the band’s upcoming debut album High Water I, and follows Send Me An Omen and For The Wind.

The band, featuring former Black Crowes Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, along with vocalist John Hogg, keyboardist Matt Slocum and drummer Joe Magistro, will release the album on August 10 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group

Speaking about how the song came together, guitarist Marc Ford says: “Sister Moon came from vocalist John Hogg and I staying in a house together. We lived together 24 hours a day for 10 days.

“We would just sit, poke at the fire, and tell stories. Many ideas came from that. That’s how Sister Moon started. It’s so vibe-y and beautiful. John and I had never met before. The track is like us meeting.”

The Magpie Salute will release High Water II in 2019 on a date still to be confirmed and will play a show at London's Oslo venue on August 10.

The Magpie Salute - High Water I

1. Mary The Gypsy

2. High Water

3. Send Me An Omen

4. For The Wind

5. Sister Moon

6. Color Blind

7. Take It All

8. Walk On Water

9. Hand In Hand

10. You Found Me

11. Can You See

12. Open Up