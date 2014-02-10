The Lego Movie Batman Song Is Metal As Fuck

You’d have to be a joyless wangface to not be excited about the imminent Lego Movie.

Unsurprisingly, it’s Lego Batman that is the character we’re most giddy about, and judging by the trailer below, he clearly has all the best lines/coolest Lego props:

The Lego Movie - Official Main Trailer

As it happens, he even gets his own song in the film, and it’s expectedly dark, brooding and self-deprecating – which obviously means we fucking love it. Some bright spark has posted the whole song online, so you can appreciate it in all its ridiculous glory. Have a listen below:

The Lego Movie - Batman Song

The Lego Movie lands in cinemas this week.