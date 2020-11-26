Trending

The Kinks celebrate a mixed up, muddled up, gender-free world with new animated video for Lola

Watch new animated video for Lola, promoting the 50th anniversary remaster of the Lola Versus Powerman album

Lola video
Recorded on May 9, 1970, at Morgan Studio 1 in Willesden, north-west London, Lola remains one of  The Kinks best-loved and most iconic songs. 

The Ray Davies-penned track supposedly tells the romantic tale between a young man and a transgender person whom he meets in a club in Soho. Considered daring and provocative upon its release in June 1970, the song actually began life as a soothing lullaby for Davies’s daughter Victoria, to amuse her while he was away from home, on tour. According to Davies, it was based on real events, specifically a dance he was asked to share with a beautiful “woman” when The Kinks played an all-nighter at Bridlington’s Spa Royal Hall on May 8, 1965.

“I was asked to dance by somebody who was a fabulous looking woman,” he recalled. I said, ‘No thank you.’ And she went in a cab with my manager straight afterwards. It’s based on personal experience. But not every word.”

The single originally peaked at number 2 in the UK, and number 9 in the US.

This new remaster will emerge on the multi-format, 50th anniversary, Lola Versus Powerman album to be released via BMG, on December 11.

