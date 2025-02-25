Internet legends Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have raised temperatures throughout cyberspace in the latest edition of their long-running YouTube series of Sunday Lunch performances.

It's a flirtatious cover of Blondie's 1979 smash One Way Or Another that does the damage, as Willcox spends the song's duration seductively running her fingers through the King Crimson man's hair before rubbing his head and face with apparent affection.

As usual, the performance is over almost before it's begun, with Fripp revealing that he's about to make his bride "a tasty meal" before a short blooper real shows both musicians uttering the time-honoured exclamation "bollocks!"

One Way Or Another was originally inspired by an incident in 1973, when Blondie frontwoman Deborah Harry was forced to move after being pestered by a former boyfriend.

"I was actually stalked by a nutjob so it came out of a not-so-friendly personal event," Harry told Entertainment Weekly in 2011. "But I tried to inject a little bit of levity into it to make it more lighthearted. I think in a way that's a normal kind of survival mechanism. You know, just shake it off, say one way or another, and get on with your life. Everyone can relate to that and I think that's the beauty of it."

Toyah & Robert - Sunday Lunch One Way or Another - YouTube Watch On

In January King Crimson announced a partnership with Nugs, the online platform that hosts recordings of live performances by acts like Bruce Springsteen, Metallica, Pearl Jam and Dead & Company, with 19 shows from King Crimson's Seven Headed Beast 2014 US tour made available to stream or buy on CD.

Now more shows have been added to the site, with all 26 shows from the European leg of the band's 1996 Thrakattak tour available to stream or buy. King Crimson now have 53 shows available at Nugs, which can be streamed with a 7-day free trial.