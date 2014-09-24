The Kinks box set includes 25 unreleased tracks

A five-disc compilation marking the Kinks’ 50th anniversary includes 25 unreleased tracks, label BMG have confirmed.

The Anthology 1964-1971 will be released on November 18, featuring a total of 139 songs.

It follows a previously-announced 48-track set with sleeve notes by David Bowie, who writes: “I love ‘em. The world loves ‘em. I’ve never heard a Kinks song that I didn’t like.”

Plans for siblings Ray and Dave Davies to reunited for an anniversary tour are still in the air, even though their strained relationship appeared to have smoothed when the pair met and played music together earlier this year.

Now guitarist Dave tells Rolling Stone: “A year ago I might have said, ‘Fuck Ray, he’s such an asshole. Why should I bother doing that? I’ve got my own career.’ But now I’m starting to feel like it would be a shame if we didn’t try and do something.”

The Anthology tracklist

Disc 1

I’m A Hog For You, Baby I Don’t Need You Anymore (demo) Ev’rybody’s Gonna Be Happy (demo) Long Tall Sally I Took My Baby Home You Still Want Me You Do Something To Me You Really Got Me It’s All Right Beautiful Delilah (alternate mono mix) Just Can’t Go To Sleep I’m A Lover, Not A Fighter (alternate mono mix) Little Queenie (Live At The Playhouse Theatre, 1964) Too Much Monkey Business (alternate take) Stop Your Sobbing (mono) All Day And All Of The Night I Gotta Move I Gotta Go Now I’ve Got That Feeling (Live At Piccadilly Studios, 1964) Tired Of Waiting For You Come On Now (alternate mix) Look For Me Baby Nothin’ In The World Can Stop Me Worryin’ ‘Bout That Girl Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight Don’t Ever Change You Shouldn’t Be Sad Something Better Beginning Ev’rybody’s Gonna Be Happy Who’ll Be The Next In Line (Session Excerpt – Backing Track Take One) Who’ll Be The Next In Line (alternate mix) Set Me Free I Need You Interview: Clay Cole Meets The Kinks, 1965

Disc 2

See My Friends (Ray Davies) Never Met A Girl Like You Before I Go To Sleep (demo) A Little Bit Of Sunlight (demo) Tell Me Now So I’ll Know (alternate demo) When I See That Girl Of Mine (demo) There’s A New World Just Opening For Me (demo) This Strange Effect (Live At Aeolian Hall, 1965) Hide And Seek (Live At Aeolian Hall, 1965 A Well Respected Man Such A Shame Don’t You Fret Till The End Of The Day Where Have All The Good Times Gone Milk Cow Blues I Am Free The World Keeps Going Round I’m On An Island You Can’t Win Time Will Tell Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (Session Excerpt – Takes 1-3) Dedicated Follower Of Fashion (single version) Sittin’ On My Sofa She’s Got Everything (Backing Track Take Two) She’s Got Everything (alternate mono mix) Mr. Reporter (version one) All Night Stand (demo)

Disc 3

Sunny Afternoon (mono) I’m Not Like Everybody Else Dandy (mono) Party Line (mono) Rosy Won’t You Please Come Home (mono) Too Much On My Mind (mono) Session Man (mono) Most Exclusive Residence For Sale (mono) Fancy (mono) Dead End Street (mono) Big Black Smoke (alternate stereo mix) Mr. Pleasant (stereo) This Is Where I Belong (stereo) Village Green (stereo) Two Sisters (stereo) Waterloo Sunset (Session Excerpt – Backing Track Take Two) Waterloo Sunset (stereo) Act Nice And Gentle (stereo) Harry Rag (stereo) (Session Excerpt) Harry Rag (stereo) Death Of A Clown (stereo) Love Me Till The Sun Shines (stereo) David Watts (stereo) Tin Soldier Man (stereo) Afternoon Tea (alternate stereo mix) Funny Face (stereo) Lazy Old Sun (alternate stereo mix) Susannah’s Still Alive (stereo) Good Luck Charm (stereo)

Disc 4

Autumn Almanac (mono) Lavender Hill (mono) Rosemary Rose (stereo) Wonderboy (mono) Polly (mono) Lincoln County (stereo single version) Did You See His Name? (stereo with alternate ending) Days (Session Excerpt) Days (stereo) Misty Water (alternate mix) Do You Remember Walter (mono) Picture Book (mono) Johnny Thunder (stereo remix) Big Sky (mono) Animal Farm (mono) Starstruck (mono) Pictures In The Sand (mono) People Take Pictures Of Each Other (European stereo mix) Interview: Ray Davies talks about Village Green Preservation Society

20.The Village Green Preservation Society (Live At The Playhouse Theatre, 1968)

21.Hold My Hand (stereo)

22.Creeping Jean (stereo)

Berkeley Mews (stereo) Till Death Us Do Part (mono) When I Turn Out The Living Room Light (mono) Where Did My Spring Go (mono) Plastic Man (stereo) King Kong (mono) This Man He Weeps Tonight (mono) Reprise US Tour Spot (stereo)

Disc 5