The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour

American supergroup The Hollowood Vampires have announced a UK tour.

The band – whose core members are singer Alice Cooper, plus guitarists Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen – will kick the six-date run off at the Open Air Theatre in Scarborough on July 5, and wrap things up at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on July 12. The schedule also includes a show at the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London (full dates below).

"Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid," says Cooper. "Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour.

"I can't wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation. I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around!

"It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!"

“Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again!" adds Perry. "We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then... remember, leave the garlic at home!”

Support will comes from Seether (all shows) and glam-punk legends The Tubes (all dates apart from Scarborough). Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 October at 10am from AEG.

Hollywood Vampires UK Tour 2023

Jul 05: Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Jul 07: Swansea Swansea Arena

Jul 08: Manchester AO Arena

Jul 09: London The O2

Jul 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Jul 12: Glasgow OVO Hydro