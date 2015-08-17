The Heavy Metal Truants Monster Rock auction is go!

The Heavy Metal Truants charity auction is back for another year and this time they’re packing some serious heat for prizes.

With items ranging from a Queen bone china tea set, an Iron Maiden gold disc, a signed Slipknot keg drum, a Rush white label vinyl and a signed Judas Priest guitar.

You can bid for your favourite items HERE NOW!

Speaking about the auction, Truants co-founder and Metal Hammer Editor-In Chief Alexander Milas says: “Forget what you’ve heard about the music industry. When we asked the great and good of our world to help they answered the call, and this year’s Monster Rock Auction is bigger than ever. Huge thanks to everyone who donated so many truly superb items. Everything goes to help the incredible work that the people at Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Childline do. Get bidding and help us spread the word!”

The Heavy Metal Truants are a charitable fundraising organisation co-founded by Metal Hammer editor-in-chief Alexander Milas and Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood. Now in its third year, it consists of a 168-mile charity cycle ride from London to Download festival, a raffle and auction. Truants have already raised over £167,000 for Childline, Teenage Cancer Trust, and Nordoff Robbins – now it’s your chance to help!

With more items still being added, this is just a handful of what you can win:

Rick Wakeman The Six Wives of Henry VIII white label vinyl

Rick Wakeman The Myths and Legends Of King Arthur white label vinyl

Trivium art print from 2007 Australian tour

Queen Innuendo bone china tea set

Marillion signed box set, drumskin and sticks

Dinner at Hawksmoor, a night at the Jimi Hendrix Suite of the Cumberland hotel, two VIP Def Leppard tickets

Write a song with Flying Colors

Slipknot keg drum played by Clown and signed by the band

Iron Maiden Live After Death gold disc with a personal dedication by Bruce Dickinson

Signed Scorpions vinyl

Roger Daltrey microphone used on The Who Australian tour

Jack Bruce Fields Of Forever white label vinyl

Slipknot portraits by comic artist Charlie Adlard

Rush Grace Under Pressure white label vinyl

Nazareth art print signed by Rodney Matthews

Rainbow Down To Earth white label vinyl

Judas Priest British Steel signed guitar

Iron Maiden print signed by Ross Halfin

Unlimited drinks for two and tickets to the Deathcrusher tour

Alexi-ESP signature guitar signed by Machine Head, Limp Bizkit and more

Place your bids now!