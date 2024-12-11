Iron Maiden unleash recap video to thanks fans for success of The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden have released a video to thank fans who attended shows on the band's The Future Past tour, which finished at the Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday night.

"Thank you to everyone around the world for making The Future Past Tour one that we’ll never forget!", say the band. "A big shout out to our Killer Krew as well!"

The Future Past Tour kicked off at the Arena Stožice in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 28, 2023, and took in 81 shows across six legs in 27 countries. The band's set was in support of their 2021 album Senjutsu , along with 1986's Somewhere in Time.

The climactic final show in São Paulo was drummer Nicko McBrain's final show with the band. McBrain, who joined Iron Maiden in 1982, announced his retirement from touring on the eve of the show.

McBrain's place on the Iron Maiden drumstool will be taken by Simon Dawson, the drummer in bassist Steve Harris's other band, British Lion. His first show with the band is currently scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, on the first date of next year's Run For Your Lives World Tour. Full dates below.

Thank you to everyone around the world for making The Future Past Tour one that we’ll never forget! - YouTube Watch On

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives World Tour

May 27: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 28: Budapest Aréna, Hungary *

May 31: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic *

Jun 01: Bratislava TIPOS Arena, Slovakia *

Jun 05: Trondheim Rocks, Norway ≠

Jun 07: Stavanger SR-Bank Arena, Norway *

Jun 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark *

Jun 12: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 13: Stockholm 3Arena, Sweden *

Jun 16: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland *

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium≠

Jun 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK ^

Jun 22: Manchester Co-op Live, UK ^

Jun 25: Dublin Malahide Castle, Ireland *^

Jun 28: London Stadium, UK *^

Jun 30: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK ^

Jul 03: Belfort Eurockéennes, France ≠

Jul 05: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain **

Jul 06: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal **

Jul 09: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland **

Jul 11: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany **

Jul 13: Padova Stadio Euganeo, Italy **

Jul 15: Bremen Bürgerweide, Germany **

Jul 17: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria **

Jul 19: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 20: Paris Paris La Défense Arena, France **

Jul 23: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands **

Jul 25: Frankfurt Deutsche Bank Park, Germany **

Jul 26: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany **

Jul 29: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Jul 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany **

Aug 02: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland **

* = Halestorm support

^ = The Raven Age support

** = Avatar support

≠ = Festival date

