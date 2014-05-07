The Flower Kings return to UK

The Flower Kings return to the UK this week when they appear at London's O2 Academy Islington on May 8 and Leamington Spa's Assemble on May 9.

Daniel Gildenlow, who was due to support, has had to bow out sure to illness – but Roine Stolt and co are joined by SImon Collins’ Sound Of Contact instead.

The Flower Kings are touring latest album Desolation Rose, which was released last year. Stolt recently said of the work: “The epic theme is a logical step in a time where perpetual war, famine, environmental threats and religious conflicts dominate the media and our minds. This is a time to wake up. You may struggle to get into the music or the lyrics – but trust me when I say that you’ll be rewarded.”

Guitarist Hesse Froberg last year admitted he had doubts over the album’s direction, saying: “It was Roine’s idea to bring a couple of ideas, themes, riffs or whatever and start from almost nothing. I was the one who was sceptical about it. ‘What if it won’t take off?’

“I got very enthusiastic after a couple of days. In my opinion it really took off.”

A small number of tickets for the London and Leamington Spa shows remain on sale.