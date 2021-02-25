The Fierce & The Dead and more feature on new Chaos Theory fundraising compilation

The Fierce & The Dead, Sumer, Thumpermonkey, Maud The Moth and Kylver are just some of the band's featured on a brand new fundraising compilation from prog-friendly London promoters Chaos Theory.

11 Years Of Chaos, which is released tomorrow, includes brand new works by Aphexia, Five The Hierophant, Riotmiloo, Scald and Thomas Ragsdale, an unreleased live recording by The Fierce & The Dead, special re-edits by Thumpermonkey and Metalogue, and an unreleased cover by Maud The Moth.

10% of proceeds will go to the #SaveTheBlackHeart campaign, with the rest being split between artists and Chaos Theory to invest in more ways to keep promoting despite the impact of coronavirus and Brexit.

"On New Year's Eve I was thinking about how lucky we were to have had the 10 Years Of Chaos Festival at The Dome and Boston Music Room, a gig with Insect Ark and Evi Vine at Electrowerkz, a gig with Brigitte Handley, Hi-Reciprocity and Shama Rahman at The Harrison, and DJ nights at The Dev and Signature Brew Taproom, all in 2020 before the world stopped turning," says Chas Theory's Kunal SInghal.

"The gratitude I felt that we had managed to squeeze these experiences in, mixed with overwhelmingly missing the sounds and faces at every event, reduced me to tears. I miss the sub-bass from loud PAs in venues and I miss the community that I took for granted I would see at the next gig. It's been a financially and emotionally wobbly year, but hopefully this compilation album will remind people about the huge range of musicians there are to discover out there.

"A bunch of us involved with Chaos Theory are going to use the money raised from this album to develop new ways to keep international artists and international fans connected. Brexit or not, we are one community. I can't wait to share the same steamy air at a gig with you all in the future."

11 Years Of Chaos is available from the Chaos Theory bandcamp page.