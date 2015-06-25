The Enid tease Bridge DVD

The Enid have released a clip from their live DVD The Bridge.

The ambitious touring show, described by Prog as “simply exquisite,” was filmed in London earlier this year and is set for launch on September 4. Sales will go towards funding the follow-up, Dust, which will be directed by Kate Bush collaborator Simon Drake. Watch their performance of Leviticus below.

Frontman Joe Payne recently told Prog: “We were quite overwhelmed by the response to The Bridge. For months we were in a panic that the tour might upset a lot of people, because it’s very different to anything The Enid was known for.

“To our delight it created a real buzz of excitement – it’s without doubt our most welcomed idea since the 1980s.”

The Bridge can be pre-ordered via The Enid’s website.

Act 1

Land of Hope and Glory: “Eniland Can Take It”

One and the Many

“Welcome to Eniland”

Terra Firma

Earthborn

Witch Hunt

“Project Mars”

My Gravity-Malacandra

Dark Hydraulic: “Common Enemy”

Act 2

Wings

“A Sickness of the Mind”

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Leviticus

Someone Shall Rise

Judgement Day

Shiva

Encore