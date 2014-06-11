The Enid, Mostly Autumn, Steeleye Span all announced for HRH Prog 3

The Enid, returning for a third consecutive year, join Mostly Autumn, Steeleye Span and more for HRH Prog 3.

Also lined up to appear at next year’s event are Lifesigns, The Reasoning, Sanguine Hum, Anna Phoebe and Touchstone.

HRH Prog 3 takes place at the HRH Bade is Pwlheli, North Wales, between March 19-22 2015. As an addition to enhance the over-all experience, HRH Prog 3 will feature special guest appearances from actors and authors from the sci-fi and fantasy worlds. Already confirmed is actor Sylvester McCoy (Dr. Who, The Hobbit).

More acts will be announced shortly. To book online, click here.