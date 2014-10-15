The Doors to receive Classic Rock Inspiration Award

The Doors will be this year’s recipient of the Inspiration Award The 10th annual Classic Rock Awards – the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour. The show will take place at the Avalon Ballroom in Hollywood on November 4, and is hosted by Sammy Hagar.

For the full story, read the LA Weekly. Previous recipients of the Inspiration Award include Rory Gallagher, Jon Lord, Steve Marriott, Ronnie James Dio, John Bonham, Syd Barrett, Mick Ronson and Phil Lynott.

“In 1965 and ’66, our brothers across the pond were making a lot of beautiful noise, and we attempted to create our own magical sound out here on the west coast”, say Robby Krieger and John Densmore. “It’s really nice to see them now turning around, coming back here to L.A., and recognizing what the four of us accomplished together on a beach in L.A. To receive this award on our own soil, from the Brits, is an honor, and we take it as a sign of respect, so–thank you, from us and on behalf of our fallen brothers, Jim and Ray.”

“In the year that we bring the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour to Hollywood, it’s only fitting that we pay tribute to The Doors – one of the most quintessential Los Angeles bands of all time”, adds Classic Rock editor Siân Llewellyn. “The music Robby Kreiger and John Densmore made with Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek is some of rock’s most influential. It’s high time we honoured them, and this is the perfect time and place.”

Votes in the listener and fan-voted categories can be cast now. Voting closes on Wednesday, October 22. You can also vote in our poll to help us compile the most comprehensive, all-encompassing, authoritative list of the best Doors tracks ever.