The Dillinger Escape Plan to reunite with their original vocalist for a 25th-anniversary show

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced a reunion show for 2024, where they’ll be rejoined by original singer Dimitri Minakakis.

The gig will take place on June 21, 2024, at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dillinger’s debut album, Calculating Infinity, and will be the band’s first performance since 2017. The album will be played in its entirety for the first time ever.

Tickets will go on sale Friday (December 15) at 10am local time.

Minakakis co-founded Dillinger in 1997 before leaving in 2001. He was briefly replaced by Faith No More singer Mike Patton, then Greg Puciato, who fronted the band until their 2017 break-up.

Minakakis comments: “It's been a long time coming for this opportunity to perform in a project I helped create over 25 years ago. Having the chance to celebrate 25 years of Calculating Infinity with my closest friends in life is just a dream turned real. I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces, as well as all the new ones. The Dillinger Escape Plan has always been more than just a band. We were a force of nature. This reunion show is our way of thanking the fans who have stood by us and the album we made in a small basement in NJ all those years ago.”

Dillinger bassist Liam Wilson adds: “Amped to go party like it’s 1999 again and give this album the birthday party it deserves! These songs are still unfuckwithable and as a musician, it’s rad to have the opportunity to get back under the hood of this album and revisit my salad days, this time with more seasoning. Dimitri always had such a menacing presence and venomous voice, it’s gonna be killer to rip these songs with him up there with us!”

Guitarist Ben Weinman also states: “Dimitri has remained one of my longest and closest friends. Even after leaving the band, his support and contributions through his work on our first albums have kept an everlasting spark in my heart for what we did together. I remember the first day we met. He was the new guy in school and I drove by him and gave him the finger. Then I reversed the car and asked him if he wanted to hang out and make a band. I said, you look like a singer dude. We could have never imagined what an impact that moment would have.”

He continues: “While we are all very happy with the resolve of the band in 2017 with Greg, something still feels unsaid as far as the Dimitri era of the band and with so many people talking about the album and after performing a handful of first album performances with Suicidal Tendencies, it just all made sense. This needed to happen!”

Puciato recently commented on Dillinger’s split in a Revolver interview, saying, “I don’t miss it at all. And I hate to say this, but if we were to get back together, it would be for money.”

Weinman responded in a lengthy statement. “​​While I cherish the work we did together and will always acknowledge how instrumental his contributions have been to the legacy of this band, there is a lot of misinformation out there based on the perception Greg has crafted through interviews and what he gets quoted on,” he said in part.