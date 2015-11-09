The Dictators NYC release first new song in 15 years

The Dictators have released a new single, ‘Supply And Demand’. It is the band’s first new material in 15 years.

“Supply and Demand is the perfect single at the perfect time for The Dictators NYC,” says guitarist Ross The Boss. “The task to come up with our first song after all this time seemed almost impossible – even daunting – but I truly believe we have answered the demand and we have supplied the goods! We’re on to bigger and better now!“

The single is available digitally from Bandcamp. A vinyl version is available here.

The band kick off their European tour on November 10. For more details, visit their official website.