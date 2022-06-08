The Devil Wears Prada confirm new album Color Decay

Ohio metalcore mavericks The Devil Wears Prada have confirmed their eighth album, Color Decay, will arrive on September 16 via Solid State.

They’ve also released new single Salt from the 12-track follow-up to 2019’s The Act.

“Salt is a song about trying to move forward and then feeling like nothing ever changes, even when you've seemingly done everything right,” the band say in a statement released to accompany the new album news. “It’s the sort of feeling that makes you question every move you've ever made.”

At first they thought the song was just about their own struggle to write new material. They soon realised that wasn't actually the case. “Soon we realised that this feeling of fighting, only to be stagnant and held down, applies to so much more in our lives," they note. "It was really a breakthrough track and allowed us to dive in even deeper into what became Color Decay.”

The songs were written and recorded in “remote hideaways” in Wisconsin and California, with keyboardist Jonathan Gering acting as producer. The result of “collaborating closely,” they say, was a “rich sonic architecture.”

Color Decay is available for pre-order now. The Devil Wears Prada will tour North America in support of the release, starting in Milwaukee on August 4 and ending in Columbia, South Carolina, on September 10. Their last full-length studio album, The Act, was released in 2019.

The Devil Wears Prada 'Color Decay' tracklist

01. Exhibition

02. Salt

03. Watchtower

04. Noise

05. Broken

06. Sacrifice

07. Trapped

08. Time

09. Twenty-Five

10. Fire

11. Hallucinate

12. Cancer